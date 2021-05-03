Robert Griffin Pitches 49ers to Sign Him, Let Me Mentor Trey Lance!

Robert Griffin III is gunning for a job with the 49ers -- telling his old pal Kyle Shanahan there is NOBODY better suited to mentor the team's new dual-threat QB Trey Lance than him!

"To be honest, I don’t think they have a guy on the roster that would be better situated than myself to come in and mentor the kid," 31-year-old Griffin said on the Bleacher Report "Draft Night" show.

FYI, the 49ers' current depth chart at QB looks like this -- Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld and Josh Rosen.

The 49ers selected 20-year-old Lance with the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- after an impressive career at North Dakota State where he passed for more than 2,700 yards and rushed for 1,100 in 2019.

The team clearly believes Lance is their QB of the future while they figure out what to do with Jimmy G.

During his appearance on the BR show, RG3 noted he's familiar with the entire Shanahan family from his days in Washington -- where Kyle was the offensive coordinator and his dad Mike Shanahan was the head coach.

Now that Kyle is the head man in San Fran, Robert -- who's a free agent after 3 seasons in Baltimore -- believes his experience makes him the perfect guy to help Kyle mold Lance into the team's franchise QB.

In fact, Robert told a story about how he was able to meet the Shanahan family's lofty expectations when he first got drafted back in 2012.

"I remember one time Mike sat me down and had a 20-word play ready for me in the FIRST PRACTICE! And they just sat there and wanted to see if I could spit put every single one of those words and then actually go run the play against a defense led by London Fletcher, one of the best linebackers ever."