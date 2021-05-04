Elon Musk Arrives in NYC with Family, Brainstorms 'SNL' Ideas with Paps

Play video content @adam_glyn

Elon Musk still doesn't seem to know what the heck's in store for his big debut on 'Saturday Night Live' ... and he's even resorted to asking photogs about what skits he should do.

The Tesla CEO is in NYC Tuesday, days ahead of taking the stage at NBC Studios -- where he'll be hosting 'SNL' -- and the moment he showed his face in the streets he was swarmed ... mostly by autograph seekers who shoved dozens of Sharpies and photos in his face.

Of course, the one thing on everyone's mind is what he's got in store for Saturday's show. Check it out -- sounds like Elon still isn't entirely sure, but hey ... it's only Tuesday.

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021 @elonmusk

He regurgitated some ideas he was spit-balling on Twitter over the weekend ... including Baby Shark Tank and a Dogecoin riff. Doesn't seem like he's touched base with 'SNL' staff quite yet.

BTW, Elon's appearance in the Big Apple is a family affair ... he touched down at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Monday night with none other this his partner, Grimes, and their baby boy, X Æ A-12, in tow.

EM was handling cradling duties as they exited to a waiting vehicle, and he seemed to be doing a damn good job at it too. Meaning ... he didn't drop the kid!!!