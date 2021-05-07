Ex-Cops Involved in George Floyd's Death Charged with Civil Rights Violations

A federal grand jury has charged Derek Chauvin and the 3 other former Minneapolis PD officers involved in George Floyd's arrest with violating his civil rights.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao appeared Friday via video conference in the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis following the grand jury indictment. Chauvin was not present.

According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, all 4 ex-officers have been hit with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law ... meaning they allegedly deprived Floyd of his constitutional right "not to be deprived of liberty without due process of law."

The indictment says the defendants "saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd. This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of, George Floyd."

Thao and Kueng face an additional count claiming they "willfully failed to intervene" to stop Chauvin. Chauvin is facing an additional count for "the use of unreasonable force" resulting in Floyd's death.

As you know, Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd last month, and is in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison as he awaits sentencing.