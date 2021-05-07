Tyrese Selling Mansion With Bumblebee Transformer in Backyard

Tyrese is looking to transform his crib into cash ... he's selling his mansion for millions, and there's a movie-size Transformer on the property!!!

The 'Transformers' star just listed his 5-bedroom home in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles for a cool $3,499,000 ... and the first thing that jumps out is the huge Bumblebee figurine standing guard over the property.

Bumblebee's chilling on the back patio towering over the pool and hot tub, and this Transformer is so big it's peering into the home's second floor!!!

Sounds like Bumblebee could hang out inside ... the place is 5,225 square feet with 26-foot ceilings ... but he does look pretty epic in the backyard. Totally feng shui.

The master suite comes with dual walk-in closets, plus a steam shower and a soaking tub. Oh and there's a home theater with surround sound, perfect for watching the 'Transformer' movies.

The garage has room for 3 cars -- regulars ones, not Transformers -- and there's a huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plus a home gym.