Gloria Gaynor's New Jersey Home for Sale

Gloria Gaynor's still got all her life to live and all her love to give -- she just won't be doing it from the New Jersey pad she's called home for years.

The First Lady of Disco's put her customized and contemporary Green Brook home on the market, and the 5-bed 4.5-bath beauty is truly fit for a diva ... or anyone else who enjoys luxury and plenty of amenities.

Gloria's palace is more than 5,300 square feet with an open floor plan built for an entertainer ... plus, it has a large gourmet kitchen, fireplace, wet bar and a private home theater.

There's also an incredible pool enclosed by a glass atrium and a backyard area perfect for year-round gatherings with friends and family.

Gloria says she's had many of those over the years, and even built a stage near the pool for people to sing and dance ... very fitting.