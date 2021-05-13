Deshaun Watson Accusers Adamant They Will Not Settle with QB, Attorney Says

The women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct will NOT accept a financial settlement to drop their lawsuits against the QB, so says their attorney Tony Buzbee.

22 women are still moving forward with their cases against the Houston Texans superstar -- most of which allege Watson got sexually aggressive during what was supposed to be a routine massage therapy session.

Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, through his attorneys -- though admits he did engage in consensual sexual encounters with some of the accusers.

Many feel Watson's admission has all but sunk his case ... and there are rumblings he's aggressively looking to strike a settlement agreement with the remaining accusers, in the hopes they will drop their cases so he can move on with his NFL career.

But Buzbee, who represents ALL of the women who have filed against Watson, told FOX 26's Mark Berman ... they are not considering a settlement, period. Instead, the accusers want the cases to play out in court.

"When asked about a settlement for each case, Buzbee said that is not happening," Berman reports.

Buzbee also claims 4 of his clients have met with NFL investigators but expressed concern about the way the league is handling the probe.

"Some of the women did not feel like they were being respected," Buzbee told Berman.

Buzbee says there are more women who want to meet with the NFL to tell their stories -- but he's not sure if he'll allow it because of the concerns of the first 4.

Buzbee also says between 8 to 10 of his clients have met with the Houston Police Dept. -- and praised the cops for the way they are handling the situation.