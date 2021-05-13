Logan Paul Beat the Daylights Out of 4 Gronkowski Bros, Epic Video!

Logan Paul Beat the Daylights Out of 4 Gronkowski Bros ... Epic Video!!!

5/13/2021 4:28 PM PT

Logan Paul DISMANTLED the entire Gronkowski family -- in front of their dad -- and the violence was all captured on video!

As we previously reported, Logan invited Rob and his 4 bros to a training session as he gears up for his big June 6 match against Floyd Mayweather.

The bros -- Glenn, Dan, Chris and Gordie -- all agreed to take go 1 round each with Logan ... full speed, fun strength with Rob serving as referee.

First up was Glenn ... a 6'3", 234-pound former NFL player who spent time with the Patriots.

Look, Glenn put up a good fight but it was clear he was just outmatched by Logan who dominated until they stopped the fight.

Round 2 was Chris Gronkowski's turn ... the former NFL fullback got rocked right away and the fight was quickly stopped.

Round 3 featured Dan Gronkowski -- a former NFL tight end who played for the Lions, Broncos, Pats and Browns.

Dan did not do well -- getting rocked hard and dropped. They stopped that pretty quickly, too.

Finally, it was Gordie's turn ... and Logan smothered him with a barrage of power shots until Rob stepped in and pulled them apart.

After the session, Rob praised Logan for being a beast -- and gave respect to his bros for having the balls to take on a guy who's been training like a maniac for the past several years.

Bottom line ... Logan Paul's no joke but Floyd Mayweather is on a whole other level!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later