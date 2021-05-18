Australian Surfer Dead After Vicious Great White Shark Attack In Water

A surfer in Australia was attacked by a great white shark while out in the water Tuesday morning ... and, tragically, his injuries were so bad, he died at the scene.

Authorities in New South Wales say the 59-year-old had been trying to catch waves at Tuncurry Beach when he saw sharks nearby in the water.

Officials say he tried to warn friends of the beasts ... but, sadly, they say one of the sharks latched on to the man's thigh and bit him so ferociously -- it caused serious damage.

Authorities rushed to the scene to try to help the man ... but announced in a statement, "Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene the man could not be resuscitated."

Officials say a 13-foot great white was suspected to be involved in the attack ... and added the beaches in the area would be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

According to witnesses, several sharks had been spotted swimming in the water in recent days. It's believed this was the first shark attack in the area since 2016.