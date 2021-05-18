Tristan Thompson Wants $100k from Woman Claiming He's Her Baby Daddy

Tristan Thompson's had it with the woman insisting he's the father of her baby, despite a DNA test he says proves otherwise ... so he wants to make her pay.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the NBA baller's seeking a default judgment against Kimberly Alexander -- the paternity accuser he sued for libel last year.

Thompson wants the judge to hit Alexander with $100k in damages plus additional costs, claiming the allegations seriously hurt his reputation.

In the docs, Tristan says he's a proud, loving and providing father to 2 children, and he claims Alexander's false accusations potentially cost him endorsement deals because companies and brands viewed him as a troubled athlete.

Thompson insists that if Alexander's child was his he would have taken his parental duties seriously, but again ... he claims a paternity test proved he's not.