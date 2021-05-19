Dave Chappelle Says Paul Mooney Will Be Sorely Missed, Wildly Remembered

Play video content TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle says Paul Mooney's legacy as one of the best comedians to ever do it will live forever ... and he's going to make sure it happens

We got Dave at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City Wednesday and asked him about Paul's passing. The two were very tight, working closely together on "Chappelle's Show."

Dave says Paul's death is a tough one, and he's remembering him as one of the G.O.A.T.s of comedy ... rattling off Mooney's list of accomplishments with Richard Pryor and others.

As we reported ... Paul suffered a heart attack and died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.