Dave Chappelle Says Paul Mooney Will Be Sorely Missed, Wildly Remembered
5/19/2021 10:20 AM PT
Dave Chappelle says Paul Mooney's legacy as one of the best comedians to ever do it will live forever ... and he's going to make sure it happens
We got Dave at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City Wednesday and asked him about Paul's passing. The two were very tight, working closely together on "Chappelle's Show."
Dave says Paul's death is a tough one, and he's remembering him as one of the G.O.A.T.s of comedy ... rattling off Mooney's list of accomplishments with Richard Pryor and others.
As we reported ... Paul suffered a heart attack and died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.
Dave says Paul "will be sorely missed and wildly remembered" ... and he'll personally make sure folks won't ever forget the comedic legend.