WFT's Dan Snyder Gunning For New 'State Of The Art' Stadium By 2027 ... 'Big Plans'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Move over, Jerry World ... Dan Snyder says he's in the process of building his own massive palace for his Washington Football Team -- telling TMZ Sports he expects to have it all done by 2027!!!

The WFT owner was in Los Angeles this week scoping out SoFi Stadium to draw inspiration for the new project ... and he explained to us he's got "big plans" for the building.

The logistics, though, are still murky ... Snyder says they don't have a tentative location or any sort of blueprints yet -- but he and WFT President Jason Wright said they're fired up for it all regardless.

"We're touring stadiums," Snyder said. "We're coming West Coast and touring. There's about 12 of us and we're just looking to build a new venue back home in D.C., Virginia, Maryland."

"So, we're everywhere. Jason, our whole group, 12 of us, we're having some fun and looking at the future."

Snyder says the stadium tour will take them all the way to Europe too ... explaining they hope to get all kinds of ideas for the new "state of the art" facility in the D.C. area.

"We're taking inspiration from everywhere," Wright said. "Because if we're going to do something that our fans really deserve -- which is cutting edge and innovative -- we're going to take in all the ideas. So, we're absorbing."

As for if the team will have a new name by the time the stadium opens ... both Wright and Snyder said they weren't sure of that -- but insisted the search for a permanent moniker is going well.