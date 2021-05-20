Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Hash Out Parenting Plan in Divorce

Jana Kramer's been named the primary residential parent of her 2 kids in her divorce with Mike Caussin ... but we’ve learned she's agreed to keep dishing out the dough.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the country singer will have primary residential custody of the ex-couple's children -- 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace -- 240 days out of the year ... while the former NFL tight end gets them 125 days.

So, Jana gets more parenting time, but she’s also agreed to pay Mike $3,200 per month in child support because her income is $166k monthly while his is only $8k ... according to the docs.

In addition, Kramer's agreed to pay her estranged husband $592,400 as part of their property settlement ... but she doesn't have to fork over any spousal support.

As you may know ... the country and former "One Tree Hill" star announced her split from Caussin in April after nearly 6 years of marriage, saying it was time. She wrote ... "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."