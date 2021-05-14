Comedian Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Wants $44k a Month in Spousal Support

Gary Owen's estranged wife is seeking a steady flow of cash from the comedian as they head toward divorce ... and she claims he's rolling in the dough and wants a piece of the action.

Kenya Duke just filed legal docs asking for spousal support from Gary ... and she's looking for a nice chunk of change.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kenya wants $44,000 a month in spousal support ... she claims it's the amount Gary would normally deposit in her account to pay credit cards and finance her personal spending.

In the docs, Kenya says Gary left her with no choice but to request spousal support. Kenya claims she left her promising career to support Gary and his dreams. She claims their monthly income has been between $200,000 and $400,000 and never dipped below $100k, even during the pandemic.

And, get this ... in the docs, Kenya claims it's not uncommon for Gary to have $300,000 to $600,000 worth of uncashed checks from his stand-up shows just sitting around. She says he just deposits the big checks whenever he decides.