Comedian Gary Owen's Wife Files For Divorce

Exclusive

Gary Owen's wife is waving the white flag on their marriage after nearly two decades together ... because we've learned she just filed for divorce.

The comedian's wife, Kenya Duke, filed divorce docs Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court ... according to online records.

Gary and Kenya tied the knot way back in 2003 and they have two sons and a daughter together. It looks like the kids are all adults now ... the docs say they have no minor children.

Gary's famous for his stand-up comedy, and he's also appeared in several movies ... including "Daddy Day Care," "Think Like a Man" and "Ride Along," just to name a few.