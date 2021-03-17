Ray J and Princess Love Legally Call Off Divorce for Second Time

Ray J & Princess Love Call Off Divorce ... Second Time's the Charm???

3/17/2021 6:43 AM PT
Ray J and Princess Love are still married -- despite each filing for divorce last year -- because it looks like they've reconciled once again ... based on new legal docs.

As we reported ... Ray J filed for divorce from Princess in September, shortly after they reconciled after SHE filed to divorce him last May.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... Princess filed the most recent dismissal docs in February, and Ray J signed off on it. The clerk entered the dismissal, so the couple is no longer getting divorced ... once again.

WORKIN' IT OUT
We saw this reunion coming last month when Ray J told us on "TMZ Live," he and Princess were back under the same roof -- but now in Miami -- and doing very well.

Of course, the dismissal is without prejudice, so that means they are free to do this whole song and dance again if they choose -- but everyone's pulling for these kids to make it, right?

As we reported ... the couple's marital strife seemed to really come to a head with a blowout fight in Las Vegas in November 2019. Princess claimed Ray J "stranded" her and their daughter, Melody, following the heated argument when she was just weeks away from having their second child.

Ray and Princess tied the knot back in 2016 and have the 2 kids together.

