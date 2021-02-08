Ray J Says He and Princess Love Are Trying to Reconcile, Moving to Miami

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Ray J and Princess Love might have just needed a change of scenery ... they're working on reuniting as a couple down in Miami, where they're planting some island roots.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star joined us on "TMZ Live" to talk about tonight's 'L&HH' reunion show, and he dropped a few bombshells about his tumultuous relationship.

Ray J says he and Princess are living together with their children despite being in the middle of a divorce ... and while he stops short of declaring they're back together, he makes it clear they're really close to it.

Lots of the family drama went down in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and it seems Ray's leaving their baggage back West -- because they're in Miami now and loving the vibe.

As for the 'L&HH' family reunion mini-series, premiering tonight on VH1, Ray says it's going to be like an atomic bomb with so many outspoken personalities from all the franchises under one roof.