14-Year-Old Flees After Handing Newborn to NJ Restaurant Customer

A teenager who'd apparently just given birth left her kid with a woman who was grubbing at a New Jersey restaurant -- but, luckily, the baby will get a good home after all.

This happened Wednesday in Jersey City, where Alease Scott and her boyfriend, Walter, were having lunch at a joint called El Patron ... when out of nowhere, this teen girl -- who's said to be just 14 years old -- wanders in somewhat cloaked, carrying a newborn in her arms.

In CCTV footage provided by the restaurant owners, you see the teen walk up to the counter to seemingly ask something, and then sits down at a table ... which is when Scott checks in.

She goes over to the young mother and they appear to have a brief conversation, before the girl finally hands her baby over to Scott who then takes the child, a girl, back to her table as she rocks her. The teenager comes over herself for a bit, but then abruptly walks out ... seemingly fleeing.

Scott later told the authorities that the teen mom was asking for help, and that Scott -- who's trained in CPR and first aid -- asked if she could check the baby's vitals ... which the mother allowed.

Sure enough, the police were called ... and a flock of first-responders showed up to the scene -- even providing oxygen to the baby as she appeared to be having trouble breathing. Reports say the infant also still had some of her umbilical cord attached.