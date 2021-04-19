Patrick Mahomes Says He Got COVID Vaccine To Protect Newborn Daughter

Play video content Breaking News Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes says he's fully vaccinated ... telling reporters Monday he took the shots in the arm to try to help ensure his newborn baby daughter stays healthy.

"To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing that I was going to be around people," the NFL superstar said.

"I wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could to help keep her healthy."

Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, welcomed little Sterling Skye Mahomes back in late February ... and Patrick clearly didn't wrestle too much with the decision to get vaccinated as a new dad.

But, Patrick emphasized the choice to get the shots is "a personal decision for everybody."

"Whatever you believe," the 25-year-old said, "I think you can do whatever that is."

As for how fatherhood is going, Patrick said the last two months have been a whirlwind ... explaining, "I've had to learn a lot there, probably more than I've learned in my entire life 'til now of how to take care of a baby and raise a little baby girl."