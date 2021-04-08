Patrick Mahomes Hangs With Trevor Lawrence At The Masters

Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence chopped it up at The Masters in Augusta on Thursday ... which begs the question -- what do two superstar QBs talk about?!

Which guy's gonna dominate the AFC?? How to win a Super Bowl?? Will Dustin Johnson bounce back from his +2 start??

The big-time signal-callers hit up Augusta National Golf Club to watch the opening round of the tournament ... and appeared to be having a great time together!!

Lawrence -- who's getting married to his longtime GF Marissa Mowry this weekend -- made one final quick trip with his fiancée before getting hitched ... and the couple spent some solid time with the Super Bowl LIV champ.

Mahomes -- who recently welcomed a daughter with fiancée Brittany Matthews in February -- was at the event with his bestie and teammate Travis Kelce for the ultimate bro sesh.

Nice to see the guys all hanging together ... but the friendliness may come to an end when Lawrence becomes a Jacksonville Jaguar later this month.