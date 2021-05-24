Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Becomes Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic in Vegas
5/24/2021 7:09 AM PT
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club had one sweet vaccination deal going over the weekend -- get jabbed, and get a dance from one of their strippers.
The famous Las Vegas strip club turned into a pop-up vaccine clinic as health officials there try to encourage the public to get COVID-19 vaccines -- as demand has dropped dramatically -- and this was one of the more creative ways to do it.
Free Johnson & Johnson shots in a strip joint? Jokes kinda write themselves.
For those who showed up Friday, the club offered a 1-year Platinum Membership Card, a complimentary bottle, free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, tickets to see its famous Sexxy After Dark show and a limo. The total value of this lovely package ... a whopping $5,000.
JoAnn Rupiper, the chief nurse of the Southern Nevada Health District who monitored the pop-up clinic, told the AP, "This is just another way to access our population. It might attract some people who like the novelty of it, I suppose."
The Hustler Club's joint in New Orleans hosted a similar vaccination site ... offering those who showed proof of vaccination a membership card that gave them and 5 friends free admission, among other perks.
All in all ... the pop-up clinic in Vegas administered around 100 shots before the strip club got going for its regular biz.
Other vaccination incentive packages across the country include cash lotteries, marijuana joints or free beer, but Vegas? Well, go with whatcha know!!!