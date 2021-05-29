James Caan Weighs In on Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore Debate

You can't judge a book by its cover ... is exactly what you might say when James Caan reveals himself to be a hip-hop head -- who's got a take on the G.O.A.T.s of the last decade.

Indeed ... Sonny Corleone himself waded into the now-viral music debate over who deserves the fourth spot on the Mount Rushmore of rap from the 2010s ... with RapCaviar already deeming Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole as worthy for the first three slots.

A few different celebs have chimed in -- including one LeBron James -- but James got in on the discussion too this week ... nominating none other than Future as a possible fourth.

People couldn't believe James was privy to such knowledge -- and someone even accused his account of being run by someone else other than James ... but he shot that notion down with a swiftness, while also making sure to stick to his signature "End of tweet" postscript.

The guy wrote, "Party's over some social media dork is def running this account now :(" -- and JC responded, "Nobody speaks for me. End of tweet." Well then ... that settles that!

A bit of context on Caan's history with hip-hop -- he's got a son, Scott, who used to be in an actual rap group with famed producer The Alchemist way back in the day, which was called The Whooliganz. So yeah, Scott was a rapper ... which means James might know a thing or two.

James himself also dropped some insight into how/why he might be so in-the-know on this -- writing, "Guy acts like I don't have kids who play that stuff around here. End of tweet."

