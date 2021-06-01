AEW Wrestler Hikaru Shida Breaks Silence After Announcer Fired for Mocking Accent

AEW Wrestler Hikaru Shida Breaks Silence After Announcer Fired for Mocking Accent

6/1/2021 6:26 AM PT
AEW

AEW star Hikaru Shida claims she doesn't "give a s**t" about the announcer who mocked her Japanese accent during a live broadcast ... saying she's "proud" of her race and won't let some idiot make her feel bad.

The person in the crosshairs is Willie Urbina -- a Spanish-language announcer who made the shameful comments on the May 28 Fite TV broadcast of AEW Dynamite.

After the incident, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan fired Urbina ... calling the whole thing a "regrettable situation."

"I didn't think there was any excuse," Khan said ... "I was not happy with it."

Shida had kept quiet in the days following the incident -- claiming she wanted to focus her energy on defending the AEW women's championship belt Sunday night against Britt Baker in front of a live audience.

Shida lost the match -- but afterward, she finally broke her silence on Urbina.

"Didn’t wanna talk about this before my big day, so let me tell you now," Shida said ... "I don’t give a s**t what other people say about my race because I love it and I proud of it."

"And because I know [Urbina is a] fool. I don’t even feel anger. So don’t need to worry about me. Thank you."

For his part, Khan also says he has apologized to Shida on behalf of the company.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later