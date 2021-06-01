AEW Wrestler Hikaru Shida Breaks Silence After Announcer Fired for Mocking Accent

AEW star Hikaru Shida claims she doesn't "give a s**t" about the announcer who mocked her Japanese accent during a live broadcast ... saying she's "proud" of her race and won't let some idiot make her feel bad.

The person in the crosshairs is Willie Urbina -- a Spanish-language announcer who made the shameful comments on the May 28 Fite TV broadcast of AEW Dynamite.

This is absolutely abhorrent. #AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina has appeared to mock Hikaru Shida over her Japanese accent during the break on #AEWDynamite last night.



As of right now, no one from AEW has commented.pic.twitter.com/3VCkcY7Whg — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) May 29, 2021 @TheLouisDangoor

After the incident, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan fired Urbina ... calling the whole thing a "regrettable situation."

"I didn't think there was any excuse," Khan said ... "I was not happy with it."

Shida had kept quiet in the days following the incident -- claiming she wanted to focus her energy on defending the AEW women's championship belt Sunday night against Britt Baker in front of a live audience.

Shida lost the match -- but afterward, she finally broke her silence on Urbina.

"Didn’t wanna talk about this before my big day, so let me tell you now," Shida said ... "I don’t give a s**t what other people say about my race because I love it and I proud of it."

"And because I know [Urbina is a] fool. I don’t even feel anger. So don’t need to worry about me. Thank you."