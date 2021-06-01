CFL's Edmonton Team Changes Name Over Racial Issues, We're The Elks Now!

Big change in the Canadian Football League ... the Edmonton team has finally revealed its NEW NAME after ditching one that's long been considered racially insensitive.

MEET THE EDMONTON ELKS!!!

Since the team was founded in 1949, Edmonton used the name "Eskimos" -- but over the past few years, there was a public outcry from Inuit groups and leaders who said the name was racist ... and sponsors threatened to walk if the team didn't make a change.

In July, Edmonton announced they would ditch the name and search for something new ... and finally, on Tuesday, they revealed the new name and mascot ... THE ELKS!

The team revealed it had explored other options like the Evergreens, Elements, Eclipse, Evergolds, Eagles and Elkhounds ... but ultimately felt the Elk was the best choice.

Edmonton released a hype video to celebrate the rebrand ... saying, "The team you know and love -- new name, same game. Proud as ever. Bolder than ever. As fierce as they come."

The change is a big deal for one of the most legendary franchises in CFL history. Edmonton has racked up 14 Grey Cup titles since 1954 and are widely considered one of the most dominant franchises in league history.

There has been a huge movement to remove offensive mascots throughout sports -- with the NFL's Washington Football Team and MLB's Cleveland team making big changes in recent years.