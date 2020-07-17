CFL's Edmonton Eskimos to Change Team Name After Sponsors Threaten to Bolt

Breaking News

The Canadian football League's Edmonton Eskimos -- one of the most decorated teams in CFL history -- is now planning on changing its team name after some say it's offensive to Inuit people.

It's a similar situation to the controversy in the NFL with the Washington Redskins -- the team had long pointed to research which showed most Inuit people did not find the name offensive.

But, there has been public outcry in recent months from Inuit groups and leaders who claim the name is racist -- and now sponsors are threatening to walk if the team doesn't change it quick.

The team had pushed back for a while -- even releasing a statement saying the club name should be considered a tribute to the Inuit people because it invokes “toughness, hardiness and the ability to perform in cold weather."

But now, the team has apparently decided to make a change -- with TSN reporting they WILL move on from the name with an official announcement coming soon.

It's a pretty big deal -- considering the team has used the nickname since 1949.

The Edmonton franchise is legendary in the CFL -- with 14 Grey Cup titles since 1954.

Earlier this week, the NFL's Washington franchise also decided to drop their team nickname after major Native American groups spoke out against it.