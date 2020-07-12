Washington Redskins Reportedly Set to Drop Nickname ... on Monday

Breaking News

It's finally ending.

The NFL's Washington franchise are will finally drop the "Redskins" team nickname they've had since 1933 -- and will make a formal announcement on Monday, according to Sports Business Daily.

There has been immense pressure on the franchise to buck the nickname recently -- especially after major business partners like Fed Ex and Nike threatened to end their relationships with the organization.

FYI, FedEx has spent MILLIONS over the years for the naming rights to FedExField in Maryland over the years -- so when they threatened to jump ship, Washington clearly listened.

Earlier this month, the team's owner, Dan Snyder, said his org will "undergo a thorough review of the team’s name" in the wake of the criticism.

As we previously reported, Fawn Sharp -- president of the National Congress of American Indians (which represents more than 500 tribal nations) also issued a scathing statement to the team -- calling for players to boycott until the name was changed.

What's important about Fawn ... is Washington had long argued that Native American groups were largely supportive of the nickname. Fawn and the NCAI called BS and they couldn't hide behind that claim anymore.

Now, it seems Fawn will get her way ... with SBD reporting the team will finally move on from the "Redskins" and switch to a new team name.

The team has not locked in the new team name -- they're working on the business side of that ... but the season is set to begin soon, so the clock's ticking.

We've reached out to Washington for comment -- so far, no word back.