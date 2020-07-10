FedEx Reportedly Threatens To Remove Signage At Stadium If Redskins Don't Change Name

Breaking News

FedEx is SERIOUS about its fight to get the Washington NFL team to drop the "Redskins" name ... the shipping company giant has now reportedly threatened to remove its signage from the team's stadium.

Washington has faced tremendous pressure over the last few weeks to move on from the team nickname ... with sponsors all across the board denouncing the racially insensitive moniker.

Now, according to The Washington Post, one of the team's biggest backers is saying it'll pull down all of its signage from the team's stadium after this season if no change is made.

Per the report, FedEx -- which pours in money to Washington to hold the naming rights at "FedExField" in Landover, Md. -- sent a letter to the team with the threat on July 2.

In the letter, FedEx officials reportedly told Dan Snyder's squad that the nickname "poses the risk of harming FedEx’s brand reputation and is inconsistent with its commitment to a more inclusive society."

FYI ... FedEx inked a $205 MILLION contract with Washington back in 1999 for the stadium naming rights -- and the deal wasn't set to expire until 2026.

As we previously reported, Washington has agreed to have internal discussions about a name change ... and according to multiple NFL reporters, the change is now a matter of when and not if.