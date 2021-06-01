Teenager Shoves Bear Off Wall to Protect Family Dogs in Wild Video

A California teenager rushed to defend her dogs from a family of bears, shoving the biggest bear off a wall and scaring it away ... and it's all on video.

The incredible scene played out Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Valley, and you see a huge bear and two bear cubs walking along a backyard wall when four pet dogs scurry over and nearly get swiped by a huge bear paw.

With her dogs barking like crazy, a 17-year-old named Hailey rushed over to see what was the matter, springing into action when she realized there were bears on the prowl.

Ya gotta see the video ... the teen runs straight for the big bear, shoving it back into a neighbor's yard with both hands and rushing her dogs back to safety.

The bear gets back on the cement wall, but doesn't want any more of Hailey ... hightailing it off the property.