Georgia Golfer Attacked By Big-Ass Swan On Course ... Wild Video!!!

5/28/2021 12:40 AM PT
BIG BIRDIE
Instagram/@pw99

A golfer was nearly mauled by a monster-sized swan after sinking a putt on a Georgia course this week ... and the wild attack was all captured on video!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... John Walters was out on a round with his pals in South Georgia -- when the golf outing suddenly turned into a fight with a bird.

You can see in the crazy footage ... despite a massive swan parked on the green, Walters went ahead and putted out his 5-footer.

The problem? The made shot had serious ramifications -- 'cause the swan attacked!!

The bird nipped at Walters repeatedly, before the dude took off in a full sprint to get away!!

Walters' daughter tells us the bird has become famous on the course ... explaining it lives in a pond near the 9th hole and has a history of being protective of its green and fairway.

It's unclear what Walters ended up carding on the hole ... but yeah, go ahead and insert any eagle/birdie joke you'd like here.

