Washington Nationals Rain Delay Naked Fan Goes Buck Wild ... On Wet Field!!

A naked fan had the time of his life during the Washington Nationals' rain delay Wednesday -- slipping and sliding all over the wet field -- and pics of the guy's joy ride are INCREDIBLE.

The scene all went down in D.C. ... when shortly after MLB officials paused the Nats' game against the Reds and tarped up the field due to heavy rain -- a dude stripped off his clothes and ran all over the place!!!

For several minutes, the fan -- dong out and butt fully exposed -- sprinted across the diamond and slid on the slippery field covering!!

In an amazing twist -- he ended up INSIDE the tarp roller to escape stadium security ... and video fans shot of him getting in the big tube is laugh out loud funny!!!

NATS PARK STREAKER DURING RAIN DELAY ON THE TARP pic.twitter.com/JCtq45qSGC — DC Sports Messiah (@troychewning) May 27, 2021 @troychewning

Eventually, authorities at the ballpark were able to get the streaker out ... but you can see in the photos -- he was happy as a clam while being taken off in handcuffs!!

It's unclear if the guy was hauled off to jail or just punished at the stadium ... we're working on it.

As for the game, the rain never really let up -- so it was suspended and will resume once the rain officially dissipates on Thursday afternoon.