Rob Gronkowski Shades Chiefs W/ Super Bowl Streaker Joke, 'He Actually Scored'

The Big Game is done, but Rob Gronkowski ain't finished spiking footballs yet -- he just took a swipe at the Chiefs with a Super Bowl streaker joke ... and it's SAVAGE!!!

The Buccaneers tight end -- who scored 2 TDs in the blowout win over the Chiefs on Sunday -- joined James Corden on 'The Late Late Show' this week to break down the championship.

They talked burritos, TDs, celebrations and more ... but when it came time to discuss the infamous Super Bowl streaker -- that's when the shade came out!!

Kevin Harlan’s call of the #SuperBowl streaker on the field is incredible pic.twitter.com/NklrjZFE6I — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 8, 2021 @NOTSportsCenter

Gronk said the thonged-out runner entertained the hell out of Tampa Bay's sideline ... and then he dropped this ...

"He actually scored," Gronk said of the streaker who slid into the endzone. "The Chiefs didn't. He scored. They should definitely sign him!"

BUUUURNNNNNNN!!! (only the streaker technically began his slide on the 1-yard line, before he crossed the end zone, so he didn't actually get to pay dirt. Sorry).

Of course, the Chiefs were terrible on offense in the game ... they didn't sniff the endzone all night either -- so Gronk does have a point.