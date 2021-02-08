Tampa Bay Bucs Chug Booze, Take Selfies with Tom Brady in Wild Locker Room Party

Play video content Breaking News

TURN UP, TOM BRADY!!!

Check out the wild scene in the Tampa Bay Bucs locker room right after they won the Super Bowl -- players slamming champagne, firing up cigars and getting pics with the greatest QB of all time!

"Hey, I appreciate you TB," linebacker Devin White told Brady ... "That's 1 for me, that's 7 for him!"

The scene in the locker room was wild -- everyone was just as excited as you'd expect them to be.

Antonio Brown got in on the celebratory action too -- flexin and yelling, "We the champs!!!"

The only issue is COVID protocol seemed to go out the window -- we couldn't spot a single player celebrating with his mask on.

Then again, they were all tested rigorously before the game ... so hopefully, everyone is safe.

On the field, the wives and GFs were also going H.A.M. -- check out Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek celebrating with Gisele, her longtime friend from the New England Patriots days!

Play video content