Mike Posner Climbs Mount Everest, Watches Sunrise From Summit

Mike Posner really knows how to soak in a sunrise ... he's now enjoyed one from the top of Mount Everest!!!

The EDM star just completed another amazing trek, summiting our planet's highest mountain, and ya gotta see the view from 29,000 feet above sea level. Even Mike would have to say this beats a pill in Ibiza ... hands down.

Mike says his climb up Mount Everest was extremely hard and more exhausting than his 6-month walk from New Jersey to California back in 2019 ... but it looks like the juice was definitely worth the squeeze.

Now, Mike's descending back to base camp after raising $229,000 and counting for the Detroit Justice Center with his climb. He says he's excited to get back to his home state of Michigan after spending about 2 months in the Himalayas prepping for the trek of a lifetime.

Remember, Mike walked across America 2 years ago and he says when he was crossing the Rocky Mountains he decided what he wanted to accomplish next ... climbing Everest.