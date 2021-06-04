Guess Who This Camp Kid Turned Into!
6/4/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this camp kid was making audiences laugh with his comedic shows and stand-up, he was just another silly sweetheart spending his summers in the wilderness away from his home in Rye, New York.
This funny fella has shown off all his crazy characters in a Comedy Central sketch show named after himself. His goofy antics have scored him featuring roles in some of the most beloved television series -- including "Parks and Recreation," "New Girl" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
If you don't recognize his face, you may be familiar with his voice instead ... which has voiced numerous animated roles.