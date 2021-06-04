Guess Who This Camp Kid Turned Into!

Before this camp kid was making audiences laugh with his comedic shows and stand-up, he was just another silly sweetheart spending his summers in the wilderness away from his home in Rye, New York.

This funny fella has shown off all his crazy characters in a Comedy Central sketch show named after himself. His goofy antics have scored him featuring roles in some of the most beloved television series -- including "Parks and Recreation," "New Girl" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."