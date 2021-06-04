Military Vet Gets Apology for Memorial Day Mic Cutting Controversy

Play video content Hudson Community TV

The military veteran who got his microphone turned off during a Memorial Day speech when he started talking about Black history is turning the page ... after he says one of the people involved apologized for it.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter tells TMZ ... he received a call Friday from James Garrison in which James told him he's sorry for the events that transpired on Memorial Day at the Ohio cemetery where Kemter spoke.

Garrison is one of the 2 Ohio American Legion Post Officers who allegedly made the call to cut Kemter's mic when he began discussing the role freed Black enslaved people played in the formation of the holiday. The other is Post Officer Cindy Suchan.

Though the Lt. Col. tells us he's only spoken to James and not Cindy, he considers the issue to be resolved and wants to move on.

The American Legion of Ohio, Commander Roger Friend, has requested the resignation of Post Officers James Garrison and Cindy Suchan of Hudson American Legion Post 464. A full investigation and Charter of this Post are pending with the Department Executive Board. — Ohio American Legion (@Ohio_Legion) June 3, 2021 @Ohio_Legion

Kemter adds that he played no part in the American Legion of Ohio calling for Garrison and Suchan to resign over the incident, and so far it seems they've not stepped down. We've reached out to them ... no word back.