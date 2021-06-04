Neymar Bum Rushed By Crazed Fans at Brazil Team's Hotel, Limps Away

WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?!

Two obsessed fans smashed into Neymar as he walked off the Brazil team bus in Rio de Janeiro ... and footage shows the superstar limping away.

The whole situation is absolutely ridiculous and completely unacceptable.

Here's the deal ... Neymar and his teammates had just finished a training session in Rio on Thursday leading up to Brazil's World Cup qualifier on Friday against Ecuador.

📽 Neymar foi atropelado na chegada ao hotel após o treino 🥺😅!!!

Tomem cuidado com o pé dele gente... 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/n5NoijW6SX — Memesneymar 🔛 (@memesneymar) June 4, 2021 @memesneymar

When they arrived at the team hotel, there was a large group of fans waiting for the team -- which is pretty common.

But, two fans got through security and sprinted at Neymar -- eventually knocking right into the 29-year-old at full speed!!!

Security raced over to pull the fans away -- and it looks like one of them made off with one of Neymar's shoes.

After the incident, it looks like Neymar limps into the hotel -- though it's possible he's just walking gingerly because he has no shoes on!

The team has yet to give an update on Neymar's condition -- but the entire world is watching.