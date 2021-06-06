Restaurant Serves Customer Deep-Fried Towel with Chicken Dinner

A woman who dined at a fast-food restaurant says when she ordered some fried chicken, the restaurant threw in the towel.

Alique Perez posted photos and video -- from Jollibee restaurant in the Philippines -- of the "meal" she got ... and it's just gross.

She wrote, "Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep fried towel."

Play video content Alique Perez / Facebook

She asked the right question ... "How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?"

For its part, the restaurant seems to be taking it seriously, saying it closed down the location for 3 days to “thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team.”

It then tried delivering a testimonial ... “Jollibee has carefully developed and complied with food preparation systems to ensure that we deliver excellent quality products and customer satisfaction. We will continue to endeavor to deliver on the high standards we have set for ourselves and franchisees,”