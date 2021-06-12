'American Idol' Sensation Casey Bishop Could Make Good Dough on Tour

"American Idol" sensation Casey Bishop may have to put her summer plans on hold ... 'cause it looks like she's on track to make a nice chunk of change if she's chosen for the live tour.

The 16-year-old high schooler from Fort Myers, FL could rake in a bunch of money if everything goes right ... starting with her being chosen for the 'AI' Live Tour.

According to her minor's contract, obtained by TMZ, Casey would make $1,750/week for her musical performances, $1,200/week for rehearsals and $500 per non-musical appearance at things like meet-and-greets. She also gets a cut of the tour merchandise profit.

'AI' Live Tours are usually 50-date tours ... so Casey could be livin' large this summer. FYI: the tour contracts are drawn up before the 'Idol' competition plays out, and everyone in the top 24 signs them.

The tour roster hasn't been announced yet, but Casey finished fourth after rocking the hell out of her performances -- she had impressive renditions of Billie Eilish and Mötley Crüe hits -- so she's got a great shot.

BTW ... had the 'AI' fan favorite won the whole thing she could have scored a sweet $250k advance on her record deal ... and made even more with sales and royalties.