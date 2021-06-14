Woman Dragged by Hair Out of D.C. Bar, Chaos Caught on Video

Play video content

A woman was dragged down a flight of stairs by her hair at a bar, and the horrific act -- carried out by a security guard -- is sparking outrage and protests.

The ugly incident went down Saturday at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington, D.C. ... a popular LGBTQ+ bar that had been packed following the city's Pride parade earlier in the day. In the video, you hear bar patron's shocked to see the security guard dragging a Black woman, and that shock quickly turned to anger.

Several bystanders started pummeling the security guard, who is Black, and all hell broke loose. A woman named Keisha Young says she was the victim, and told WUSA9 the trouble started when the bar staff mistook her for someone else.

Keisha Young, 22, of Md., says she was the woman seen being dragged out of Nellies in that viral video on IG. When I asked her what should happen next, she said, “I want them gone”. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/ZkwxnSWZqU — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 14, 2021 @JohnHenryWUSA

She said, "[Security was] trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in an altercation because I look like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps."

Protests erupted Sunday outside of Nellie's ... with dozens of protesters seen holding signs. Nellie's released a statement Sunday saying, "We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night."

Nellie's management says it's going to conduct a full investigation into the matter. They added, "At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us."