AOC Rips Jeff Bezos For Asking For Space Money While Ex Donates Billions

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks it's pretty rich to see a billionaire seeking handouts from Uncle Sam while their ex-wife gives away billions of dollars -- so she's ripping Jeff Bezos.

We got AOC on Capitol Hill Thursday and asked how she feels about the Amazon and Blue Origin boss' ex, MacKenzie Bezos, recently donating nearly $3 billion of her roughly $37 billion.

AOC says it's interesting to see what the exes are doing with their boatloads of cash ... applauding MacKenzie for giving it away like candy and blasting Jeff for asking the government for $10 billion in taxpayer funds to help his aerospace company land on the moon.

Play video content 6/10/21 TMZ.com

AOC's beef with Jeff is an offshoot from Sen. Elizabeth Warren ... remember, she told us last week Bezos' space ambitions are a slap in the face to taxpayers, who she says are essentially funding his missions because JB doesn't pay his fair share in taxes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.