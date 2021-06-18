NY Jets' La'Mical Perine Epic Fail Trying To Shotgun Beer ... 'I Almost Threw Up!!!'

Play video content

NY Jets wide out La'Mical Perine SUUUUCKS at shotgunning beers.

Like, he's spectacularly bad ... and he put his non-skills on display Thursday while pre-gaming for the NY Islanders playoff game!

The 23-year-old -- who played college ball at the Univ. of Florida (isn't that supposed to be a party school!?) -- was turning up on a party bus on the way to the game when someone called for a shotgun chugging contest.

First, Perine tries chugging from the hole in the side of the can BEFORE he opens the top -- which is obviously a huge problem.

Then, when he realizes his mistake ... he can't keep the beer in his mouth and spills ALL OVER HIS JORDANS!!!

What a disaster!!!

By the end, a defeated Perine admits, "I almost threw up" ... while the brew continues to drip down his beard.

As for the hockey game, it didn't go much better for the Islanders ... they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightening in a 2-1 defeat.

