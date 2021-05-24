NFL's Taylor Lewan Loses His Mind At Predators Game ... Shirtless Beer Chugs!!!

The stands at the Nashville Predators game Sunday looked more like a frat party -- at least for a few seconds -- 'cause cameras caught Taylor Lewan chugging beers like he was in college ... and it awesome!!

The Tennessee Titans star made an appearance at Game 4 of Nashville's playoff series with Carolina ... and it didn't take long for the guy to lose his mind pumping up the crowd.

When the 29-year-old was introduced on the jumbotron, he played it cool at first -- waving with his daughter in his arms ... but a short time later, his shirt was off and beers were down the hatch!!

Check out the footage ... the Preds showed flashback video of Lewan previously going crazy at a game in 2018 -- so he did his best to one-up the show, and damn near delivered!!

Lewan chugged one beer ... and then ripped off his shirt. Seconds later, he chugged another -- and the crowd lost its mind!!

Even Predators star Ryan Johansen got a kick out of it -- laughing while staring at the insanity!!

The Preds used the energy and went on to win the game 4-3 in double overtime ... and said afterward Lewan is now required to be at every game going forward.

"HEY @TaylorLewan77," the team tweeted, "ITS MANDATORY YOU COME TO EVERY SINGLE GAME FOR NOW ON THANKS."

As for Lewan, he seemed pumped about it all ... but admitted his family wasn't too pleased with the beer spillage.

"Had a long car ride home of wynne telling me it 'wasn’t nice' to get her and mommy wet," Lewan said.

He added, though, "worth it."