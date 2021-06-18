Olympian Greg Louganis' Husband Files for Divorce

Olympic hero Greg Louganis' marriage is coming to an end after nearly 8 years of matrimony.

The diving legend's husband, John Chaillot, has filed divorce docs. According to court records, John submitted the paperwork last Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Greg, who won 4 gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympic Games, tied the knot with John in Malibu back in October 2013 ... about 4 months after they announced their engagement.

The Olympian and paralegal started dating in 2012, meeting through the online dating site Match. It's unclear what led to the split. They did not have any children together.