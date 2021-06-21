Def Jam Covered DMX's Funeral Costs, Shelled Out $35k

After DMX gave it to us for the better part of 3 decades, the late rapper's label returned the favor and covered his funeral expenses.

According to X's probate docs, obtained by TMZ, Def Jam Recordings paid the bill Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in Yonkers, NY sent to the family. The receipt, dated May 5, 2021, covered the services of Earl Simmons ... X's full government name.

Play video content 4/25/21 Courtesy of BET

According to the document, those costs included the transfer of remains to the funeral home, embalming ... plus the hearse and flowers.

There's no specific mention of the awesome monster truck that carried DMX's casket to Barclays Center celebration of life in Brooklyn.

Speaking of which, that customized red casket went for $7,450, according to the docs. The total tab Def Jam paid came to $35,228.13.

As we reported ... DMX died at the age of 50, following an overdose back in April.