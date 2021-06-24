Mexican Baseball League Player Attacks Pitcher W/ Bat And Helmet In Insane Brawl

6/24/2021 7:52 AM PT

A Mexican Baseball League hitter was so livid after he was drilled by a fastball Wednesday ... he straight-up attacked the pitcher with his bat AND helmet -- and the wild scene was all caught on video.

It all went down in the Toros de Tijuana game against Rieleros de Aguascalientes in Tijuana ... when Toros catcher Gabriel Gutierrez absolutely lost his mind in the 8th inning.

Things between the two teams had been chippy all night -- and when Gutierrez appeared to be purposely drilled by a pitch ... he snapped.

Check out the footage of the chaos, Gutierrez launched his bat and then his helmet at Rieleros pitcher Brandon Quintero ... and then all hell broke loose.

The two teams' benches cleared and several skirmishes broke out ... with some of the fights even including wild haymakers!!!

Eventually, the two teams were separated ... with three players ultimately being booted from the game over the incident.

The Toros went on to win, 5-3 ... and afterward, Tijuana star Leandro Castro said in Spanish everything was essentially the Rieleros' fault.

He pinned the blame on them being upset over a previous matchup between the two teams ... and added he REALLY hopes a similar scene never happens again.

The two squads are set to meet again Thursday night for another tilt ... getcha popcorn ready.

