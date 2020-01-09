Ex-MLB Player Attacks Catcher With Bat In Insane Brawl In Venezuelan Game
1/9/2020 6:36 AM PT
An ex-MLB player was SO PISSED about nearly being beaned during a Venezuelan winter league game Wednesday ... he straight-up turned around and attacked the catcher with his bat!!!
The wild scene all went down during a heated matchup between Aguilas del Zulia and Caribes de Anzoategui -- where pitchers were throwing at batters all night.
But, in the 8th inning ... Aguilas outfielder Alex Romero -- a former Arizona Diamondback -- had enough of the bean wars -- and weaponized his bat after he was nearly struck in the back with a fastball.
The video is NUTS ... 36-year-old Romero takes TWO hacks at Caribes catcher Gabriel Lino -- and then all hell breaks lose.
Lino threw his glove at Romero ... the benches cleared -- and fighting could be seen all over the diamond!!!
Eventually, the umps were able to calm things down ... and ejected several players after the brawl -- including Caribes infielder and Minnesota Twins stud Willians Astudillo.
Reportedly, players will face heavy fines and suspensions over the altercation.
As for the actual baseball ... the game ended without a hitch despite the massive fracas ... with Caribes locking down the win, 13-2.
