Kim Kardashian Visits the Vatican with Kate Moss

Kim Kardashian knows how to steal the show -- even when she's visiting the home of the Pope -- and an eye-catching lace dress will do the job. Every time.

Kim did the opposite of blend in as a tourist Monday as she checked out Vatican City with Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace. Kim was dressed in a striking off-the-shoulder white lace dress ... sure to make a nun or 2 blush.

Sources close to Kim tell TMZ she's in Italy for business meetings this week along with her biz partner Tracy Romulus, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton ... so it's no wonder she looks fab.

There are no exceptions to the strict dress code in the Sistine Chapel though, so we're told KK fully covered up her dress with a leather jacket when she went inside Pope Francis' residence.

And, we know what you're wondering, but no ... she did not have an audience with His Holiness, Pope Francis.

Along with the Sistine Chapel, Kim also took in a tour of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican and visited the Colosseum in Rome on Sunday.