Andrea Constand Rips Bill Cosby's Overturned Conviction

The accuser in Bill Cosby's criminal trial says his overturned conviction could discourage sexual assault victims from seeking justice in court in the future.

Andrea Constand, who testified in court Cosby gave her 3 blue pills and then sexually assaulted her, tells TMZ ... the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling overturning the comedian's conviction and setting him free is "disappointing" and she worries about its lasting effects.

Constand says the court's decision is concerning because "it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action."

What's more ... Constand and her team say they were never aware of any agreement made between Cosby and the former prosecutor that would grant him immunity.

As we reported ... Cosby has already arrived home after being released from prison, where he served more than 2 years of a 10-year sentence.

TMZ broke the story ... three of Cosby's other accusers -- Sammie Mays, Sarita Butterfield and Angela Leslie also spoke out against his release, saying they still think he's dangerous.