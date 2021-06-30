Bill Cosby ACCUSERS Claim HE'S Still DANGEROUS ... After Overturned Conviction

Two of Bill Cosby's accusers are afraid he didn't learn any lessons in prison ... with his conviction overturned and release in the works, they still think he is dangerous.

Sammie Mays, who claims Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, tells TMZ ... his release is "disrespectful and despicable" for Andrea Constand -- the accuser in his trial.

Mays thinks Cosby is anything but reformed after serving more than 2 years of a 10-year sentence.

Sarita Butterfield, a former Playboy model who claims Cosby groped her, echoes that sentiment -- while another accuser, Angela Leslie, tells TMZ, "I'm surprised and shocked with today's news of Cosby's release. It seems the justice system served the criminal, in this case, as opposed to the victims."

Angela continues, "At this point, I just hope that he took time to reflect on the pain and anguish his actions caused so many women. And, also puts in the work towards becoming a better person."

As we reported ... the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday Cosby's conviction had to be overturned and he couldn't be retried due to a deal Cosby had made with a former prosecutor ... who guaranteed him immunity if he gave a deposition for Constand's civil lawsuit.

As a result, Cosby is expected to walk free from prison at some point Wednesday.

Mays says she feels the ruling "shows that women do not have the respect of men." She says Cosby's release should be especially frightening for women.

Butterfield and Mays are also worried about Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell walking free too ... and Mays is planning to protest outside the prison when Cosby's released.