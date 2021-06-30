Ex-NFL QB Chad Pennington's Son Commits to Marshall, Just Like Dad!

Chad Pennington's star quarterback son is following in his footsteps ... announcing that he's committed to Marshall University --- his father's alma mater!!!

Cole Pennington -- a 3-star junior QB at Sayre H.S. in Lexington, KY -- made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter ... saying he's stoked to join the Herd.

"To be a college student-athlete has always been a dream of mine," Cole says.

"Thank you, Coach Huff, Coach Cramsey, and the rest of the Marshall Football Staff for giving me this opportunity to say I'm 100% committed to Marshall University!!!! Go Herd!!!"

CP got interest from other schools like Akron, Ball State and Eastern Kentucky ... but come on, the dude is destined to take his talents to Huntington!!!

After all, Chad was a legend at MU -- he played QB from 1995 to 1999 and holds the Herds record for most passing yards (14,098) and is second all-time in passing TDs (123).

In fact, he was a finalist for the Heisman in '99.

Chad was selected 18th overall to the NY Jets in 2000 ... making 3 playoff appearances for the Green and White. He also had a short stint with the Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2011.

And, get this -- Chad got a new gig in retirement ... he's Cole's football coach at Sayre!!!

"To my parents and brothers, thank you for your unconditional love and being my greatest support," Cole added.