Greg Olsen Gives Positive Update On Son's Heart Transplant, 'Unbelievable Recovery'

Ex-NFL star Greg Olsen says his 8-year-old son is absolutely crushing it in the weeks following his heart transplant ... calling his recovery process "unbelievable."

As we previously reported, Olsen's son, TJ, -- who was born with a congenital heart disease -- underwent the serious surgery earlier this month to receive a new heart.

The Olsens have been documenting TJ's story every step of the way ... including the special moment when he "rang the bell" to symbolize the end of his treatment 2 weeks ago.

Now, Greg is sharing even more good news ... saying TJ's improving every day at home.

"He’s doing good," Olsen told the Charlotte Observer. "He’s had an unbelievable recovery. He’s feeling good. He’s been home almost three weeks."

"He’s starting to get his strength back and to get a little more active. It’s been quite a journey."

Play video content @gregolsen88 / Instagram

Greg also explained the family's decision to share TJ's journey ... saying, "I just think it’s important for people to not only hear from you when you’re on top of the world, right?"

"The reality and humanity of it is that a lot of people do have tough times. And I think sometimes people think they are the only ones going through tough times."

He added ... "So, to share TJ’s story, that has connected us with so many other stories of hope and heartache throughout the country."

Play video content 6/7/21

"That’s why we do it, to show people, 'Hey, you’re not alone out there. There are a lot of people that are struggling. There’s a lot of people that are having hard times. But you can get through it. and TJ is a great example of that.'"